Tariq Lamptey: I can’t wait to play in front of Ghanaian fans

However, Lamptey has never been capped at senior level by England and, in June, became one of five foreign-born players to switch nationality to Ghana.

In a video announcing himself as a Ghana international, the right-back thanked England for contributing to his football journey.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender said it was an honour to represent the country, but he’s now looking forward to playing in front of Ghana’s amazing supporters.

“I'm happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I'm able to play for Ghana,” Lamptey wrote on Instagram.

“I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank England and everyone involved in my journey so far I’ve had some unbelievable memories and I’m grateful for everyone who’s helped me along the way from coaches, staff, players and fans.”

He added: “It was an honour to wear the shirt and represent the country thank you. I'm really excited to start this journey and looking forward to representing Ghana. I can't wait to play in front of you amazing fans. Thank you for the warm welcome.”