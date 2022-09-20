Photos: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams train with Black Stars for the first time

They are expected to make their debuts when the Black Stars face Brazil in an international friendly on Friday and Nicaragua four days later.

Otto Addo has nearly a full house at his disposal after 25 out of the 29 invited players arrived in camp on Sunday.

These include goalkeepers Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Jojo Wollacott, defenders Denis Odoi, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Abdul Baba Rahman.

Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Andre Ayew and Antoine Semenyo are also currently in camp.

Also, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori arrived in camp on Tuesday morning, while Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey and Felix Afena-Gyan are the only ones yet to report.

Meanwhile, Brazil have equally named a star-studded squad that contains Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison for their upcoming friendly against Ghana.

The South American nation will face the Black Stars on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve in France.

The Selecao’s squad is dominated by forwards, with Manchester United’s Antony Santos and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino also included.