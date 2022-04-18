Lamptey is one of the foreign-born players on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as they aim to beef up the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana
England-born right-back Tariq Lamptey has spoken for the first time about the possibility of playing for Ghana.
Lamptey was born in London but has Ghanaian roots and is eligible to play for Ghana, having never been capped by England at senior level.
Speaking about the possibility of lining up for the Black Stars, the Brighton and Hove Albion right-back said he’s not sure yet.
“I’m not sure yet. I’ve to just keep focusing on my club football. Take a game by game and then we’ll see,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.
The 21-year-old is a product of the Chelsea academy but left the Blues to join Brighton in the summer of 2020 in search of playing time.
Lamptey is one of the highly-rated full-backs in the Premier League and has made 25 appearances in the English topflight this season.
Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is also on the radar of Chelsea star Cullum Hudson-Odoi, who was born in England but has Ghanaian parents.
The winger recently acquired a Ghanaian passport, sparking wild reports that he was nearing a nationality switch.
Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means Hudson-Odoi can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.
The 21-year-old hasn’t played for England in three years and rejected a call-up after being relegated to the country’s U-21s last year.
More from category
-
Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez
-
‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana
-
‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew