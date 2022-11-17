Tell the world we are coming - Ghanaians happy after Black Star's win against Switzerland

Although it was a goalless draw in the first half, two goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo in the second half were enough as the dominant Black Stars coasted to victory.

Coach Otto Addo decided to ring the changes after the hour mark, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on.

The substitutes made an instant impact as Kyereh’s cross led to Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring with a towering header.

In the 74th minute, two other substitutes Sulemana and Semenyo combined to double Ghana’s lead, with the former going on an impressive run and cutting back for the latter to finish with aplomb.

The win over Switzerland comes as a huge boost to Ghana, who be facing Portugal in their opening Group H game at the World Cup in seven days.

Shortly after the game, the Black Stars has been trending with reactions from football lovers on Twitter.

Twitter users are excited about the win and are hence sending their congratulatory messages to the team. They are asking the world to be ready for the Ghana team although it was ranked the least good in the world.