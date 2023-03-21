Thomas Partey arrives in Black Stars camp with Arsenal physio Simon Murphy

Partey joins his country on the back of an impressive season at Arsenal, with the Gunners sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Ghanaian has been an instrumental figure at the English club this season as they aim to win the league for the first time since 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Partey’s injury problems are well-documented, which could be the reason why Arsenal have allowed one of their physios to accompany him to Ghana.

The former Atletico Madrid star arrived in the Black Stars camp with Simon Murphy, who is the Lead Performance Physio at Arsenal.

Partey is expected to play a key role when Ghana faces Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in the coming weeks.

Chris Hughton’s side will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Hughton said at his unveiling on Monday that Partey’s role for Ghana is different from how he’s deployed at Arsenal.

“Thomas Partey's roles for both club and country are different from each other but key. His role in the team is as a continuity player. He is not the type of player to expect to dribble past multiple players.