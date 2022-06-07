Thomas Partey says Ghana needs foreign-born players to commit

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey have all been in the news in recent weeks.

Pulse Ghana

Partey, who is Ghana’s deputy skipper, believes any player that can improve the Black Stars and is ready to play for Ghana must be welcomed.

“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcome because we really need them,” the Arsenal midfielder told Joy Sports.

“We need all the players – everyone ready to play for Ghana, we need them and we are very much happy to receive whoever is ready to play for Ghana.”

Partey missed Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic last week due to injury.

Pulse Nigeria

The Black Stars, however, managed to secure four points from the two matches after beating Madagascar and drawing away at CAR.

The Arsenal star was impressed with the performance put up by his international teammates, insisting the team played well.

“They played very well, good team performance, everybody did their job. In the end, we won which is the most important and we have to continue winning to get more wins,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, which will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.