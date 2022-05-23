Thomas Partey steps out with Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella

Earlier this month, Sara Bella, who uses the name Sarabella on social media, took to TikTok to post some romantic videos of herself and Partey.

In one of the videos, she used the hashtags “Love” and “Amor”, while C Kay’s ‘love Nwantiti’ played in the background.

The videos sparked varied reactions from football fans, many of whom took to social media to express their opinions.

The pair have been spotted in public once again after stepping out to have a good time at a bar in London.

Partey is currently injured and hasn’t featured for Arsenal in over a month after sustaining a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.

However, he has managed 26 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

"The news that we got after having another assessment is not great," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Partey’s injury last month.