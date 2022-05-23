The 28-year-old is rumoured to be dating Moroccan lady, Sara Bella, with videos of the pair popping on social media in recent weeks.
Thomas Partey steps out with Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella
Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey seems to be enjoying his best life at the moment after finding love in the arms of his Moroccan girlfriend.
Earlier this month, Sara Bella, who uses the name Sarabella on social media, took to TikTok to post some romantic videos of herself and Partey.
In one of the videos, she used the hashtags “Love” and “Amor”, while C Kay’s ‘love Nwantiti’ played in the background.
The videos sparked varied reactions from football fans, many of whom took to social media to express their opinions.
The pair have been spotted in public once again after stepping out to have a good time at a bar in London.
Partey is currently injured and hasn’t featured for Arsenal in over a month after sustaining a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.
However, he has managed 26 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
"The news that we got after having another assessment is not great," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Partey’s injury last month.
"It’s not looking very positive for his availability this season, but we’ll have to wait and see. He’s trying to get back as quick as possible but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it,” he added.
