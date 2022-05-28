Top 5 Ghanaian footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League

The final, which will come off on the evening of Saturday, May 28, 2022, pitches two of Europe’s finest sides this season.

As we build up to the big European final, Pulse Sports brings you the top five Ghanaian players who have tasted Champions League success:

Abedi Ayew Pele (Marseille – 1992/93)

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian playmaker was influential during Olympique Marseille’s UEFA Champions League final win over AC Milan in 1993.

He delivered the left-footed corner that led to the only goal of the match, which was scored by Basile Boli. He was also named Man of the Match for his overall contribution during the game.

Samuel Kuffour (Bayern Munich – 2000/01)

Pulse Ghana

Kuffour played the entire match as Bayern Munich defeated Spanish side Valencia 5-4 on penalties in the 2000/01 Champions League final after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Ghanaian defender earlier played in the 1998/99 final but Bayern lost 2-1 to Manchester United on that occasion.

Michael Essien (Chelsea – 2011/12)

Pulse Ghana

The no-nonsense, tough-tackling midfielder was key to Chelsea’s success following the appointment of Jose Mourinho in 2004, helping the club to a number of Premier League and FA Cup titles.

The Ghanaian also added the Champions League trophy to his glittering CV when the Blues defeated Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2011/12 season.

Although he was an unused substitute in that final, his impact at the London club was huge, especially as he helped fill the void left by Claude Makelele, who left the Blues in 2008.

Sulley Muntari (Inter Milan – 2009/10)

Imago

It was a fine unit that Jose Mourinho constructed to deliver Inter Milan’s first European Cup in 45 years, and Ghana’s Sulley Muntari proved every bit as essential a component of that side as the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Diego Milito and Wesley Sneijder.

Muntari put in a fairly decent shift, especially in games such as the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, helping provide the defensive steel the successful Nerazzuri thrived on.

A 10-minute cameo in the final at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu might have had little impact on a game already wrapped up 2-0 by the time he came on, yet few could begrudge Muntari a well-earned reward.

Ibrahim Tanko (Dortmund 1996/97)

Pulse Ghana

The last time Dortmund contested the final of the Champions League and won, ex-King Faisal player Ibrahim Tanko was in the mix.

Granted, Tanko played was afforded scanty minutes in the realisation of that triumph, but that was only due to a bout of injuries that plagued him that year.