We haven't spoken to Gyan on Black Stars return – George Boateng

“Out of respect for the player [Gyan] and a friend of mine as a person, I will prefer to discuss this issue with him in person, rather than sharing with the outside world,” Boateng said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“We haven’t spoken to Gyan yet so we will not disclose anything until we have spoken to the player himself.”

“We as staff have so much respect for Gyan. As a player and person, he is a very good friend of mine and what he has done for Ghana is amazing. Top goal scorer, six goals at the World Cup, it’s amazing. You can only applaud his achievement”.

Pulse Ghana

Gyan made the headlines after his interview with the BBC last month, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.