We’re our own enemies – Asamoah Gyan posts cryptic message on social media

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will announce his final squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.

A statement on the FA’s Twitter page said the 26-man squad for the tournament will be announced at 11:00 am at the Multichoice office in Accra.

There have been a lot of speculations since Addo named a 55-man provisional squad last week ahead of his final selection.

Reports from local journalists have mooted some of the players who will be dropped, with Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffrey Schlupp believed to be among those axed.

Gyan’s post on Twitter didn’t specify what or who exactly he was targeting, as he wrote: “We are our own enemies. SMH. Oh Dabi Dabi.”

It will be recalled, however, that, in March, the 36-year-old hit out at the technical handlers of the Black Stars following the omission of Ashimeru from the squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

At the time, he noted that only Thomas Partey was better than Ashimeru and the latter should’ve been included in the squad.

“This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” the ex-Sunderland striker fumed on Twitter.