Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours

The official reason given for their visit is that they are in Ghana to enjoy the holidays following what was a long season in La Liga.

Despite both footballers being born in Spain, they are still eligible to play for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to the European nation over two decades ago.

According to a report by 3news, Inaki and Nico will hold a meeting with the management of the Black Stars to discuss a possible nationality switch.

This, however, comes after the elder of the two, Inaki, previously stated that he only desired to play for Spain, rather than Ghana.

Speaking to the Guardian last October, the 27-year-old said although he has Ghanaian parents, he feels Spanish and only wants to play for La Roja.

“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao,” he told the Guardian in that interview.

“I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.”

“And my mum knows how people love football there: it’s quite something, and she’d be worried about me. When my mum’s angry, she swears at us in Ghanaian but we speak Spanish. When my parents came, it was English but we lost that. I could have a conversation in English but it’s not fluent now. When my grandparents call, I speak to them in Twi. I admire and love Ghana, the culture, food, tradition.”