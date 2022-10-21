Funny reactions greet GFA’s declaration of fasting and prayers for Black Stars

Among them was a national day of fasting and prayer to be observed by both Muslims and Christians for the national team.

The communique said Muslims would fast and pray for the Black Stars on Friday, October 21, 2022, while Christians will take their turn on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The declaration by the GFA has been received with mixed views by the public, with some even making jokes about it.

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup in Qatar.