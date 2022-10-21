RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Funny reactions greet GFA’s declaration of fasting and prayers for Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) declaration of a national day of fasting and prayer for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

World Cup: Funny reactions greet declaration of fasting and prayers for Black Stars

On Thursday, the GFA announced some activities lined up ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which will start on November 20.

Among them was a national day of fasting and prayer to be observed by both Muslims and Christians for the national team.

The communique said Muslims would fast and pray for the Black Stars on Friday, October 21, 2022, while Christians will take their turn on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The declaration by the GFA has been received with mixed views by the public, with some even making jokes about it.

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup in Qatar.

See some of the reactions to the national day of fasting and prayers below:

