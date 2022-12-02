You can laugh at us but you didn’t see a quarter of Qatar – Dumelo mocks Nigerians

“Dear Nigeria, it’s ok to laugh at us but remember you didn’t see a quarter of Qatar….I am proud of the Black stars!” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup by losing to Uruguay 2-0 in the final Group H game earlier today.

The Black Stars conceded to quick goals in the 1st half scored by Girogian De Arrascaeta for Uruguay.

Despite an improved performance in the 2nd half, Ghana couldn’t recover form their early setback and ultimately lost the game to end their tournament.

Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared

Lawrence Ati Zigi: 6/10 – Ati Zigi didn’t have another spectacular game like the one against South Korea, however, he was blameless for the 2 goals Ghana conceded in the 1st half

Alidu Seidu: 5/10 – Drafted into the starting lineup for Tariq Lamptey, Seidu’s lack of concentration and coordination with Daniel Amartey caused Ghana’s second goal. His runs into the opposition half were very limited. It was such a blunt game for him

Baba Rahman: 3/10 – It was such a horrific performance from the Reading defender. Baba Rahman was very poor throughout the game and it was no coincidence that the two goals Ghana conceded.

Daniel Amartey: 5/10 – The Leicester City defender was very lucky not to have conceded a penalty to Uruguay in the 2nd half after the referee consulted the VAR. This game was Amartey’s worst for Ghana at this tournament. His concentration was poor and made so many unforced errors

Mohammed Salisu: 6/10 – Salisu was Ghana’s best defender on the day again. His timely clearance on the goal line saved Ghana’s blushes earlier in the 1st half. The Southampton defender covered up most of the mistakes Baba Rahman and Amartey made throughout the game.

Jordan Ayew: 4/10 – Unlike the game against Portugal, this was a game to forget for Jordan Ayew. His loss of the ball resulted in Ghana conceding the 1st goal and it was no coincidence that he was substituted at half time.

Salis Abdul Samed: 5/10 – Per his performances at this tournament, this was a very quiet game for Salis

Mohammed Kudus: 7/10 – Arguably Ghana’s best player in the game once again. He won the Black Stars a penalty in the 1st half which was missed by captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew. The Ajax midfielder was Ghana’s brightest spot in the second half as well. But for the superb saves of the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Kudus could have scored again today.

Thomas Partey: 4/10 – Another woeful performance from the Arsenal star for the Black Stars. Thomas Partey continuous poor displays for the national team continued in such a crucial game

Andre Ayew: 4/10 – The captain had a relatively poor game today. He missed the penalty that could gotten the Black Stars ahead. Coach Otto Addo substituted him at half time