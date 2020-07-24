Gerald Asamoah was the first black man to play for the German national football team and he represented them in the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea-Japan.

The former Schalke 04 striker has said that playing for Germany is one of the best decisions he has ever made because it paved way for more backs to be accepted in German society.

“My first World Cup in Korea-Japan I was sitting on the bench and a photographer said what are you doing here, "he told DW TV.

“I said I am a player” You are a German, that is crazy!

“People didn’t believe it; how can a black guy play for Germany? People didn’t believe it.

“That was one of the best decisions have ever made. Now you can see how many blacks play for German national team.

“Black people in Germany said “Thank you for doing this and now I am accepted at my workplace”

I never knew it was so hard. But after I took this decision, blacks people supported me,”

Gerald Asamoah was born in Ghana, but he left for Germany at the age of 12 and he had a great career with Bundesliga side Schalke 04.