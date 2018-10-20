Pulse.com.gh logo
Boateng, Dwamena benched for Real Madrid clash

The Ghanaian duo have been left out of UD Levante starting line-up against Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars teammates, Raphael Dwamena and Emmanuel Boateng, have been benched for Levante's clash against Real Madrid.

UD Levante will be hoping to add to the woes of Real Madrid during their Spanish La Liga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday morning.

Coach Paco Lopez has named a strong starting for the match but there are no places for Ghanaian duo Boateng and Dwamena.

Boateng has been churning out regular playing minutes for the Frogs but is yet to hit the back of the net in six appearances whereas Dwamena is struggling to adapt to Spanish since joining from Swiss side FC Zurich in the summer.

The left-footed hitman has made three substitute appearances for the side.

