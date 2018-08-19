Boateng joining PSG '50-50', says Bayern boss Hoeness

news

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the chances of Jerome Boateng joining Paris Saint-Germain are "50-50" with the Germany defender also linked to Manchester United.

"It's 50-50. We'll be happy if he stays, he is a fantastic player," Hoeness told Sky News on Sunday, adding that, if Boateng goes, "I believe it will be Paris".

"Jerome has told (Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that he wants a change.

"When a player wants to leave and we have alternatives, then we busy ourselves with that.

"A decision will be reached in the next few weeks," Hoeness added with the transfer window in Germany and France closing on August 31.

Man United have also been linked to Boateng, who joined Bayern in 2011 and has won the 2013 Champions League and six Bundesliga titles with the German giants.

The 29-year-old centre-back has a market value of around 45 million euros ($51.5m) and three years left on his Bayern contract, but rumours of a potential transfer to PSG first emerged before the World Cup in June.

Hoeness also shed light on reports that Bundesliga rivals Schalke and RB Leipzig want to sign Bayern's Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who only joined Munich from Hoffenheim a year ago.

"Sebastian is very ambitious and wants to play. He has the feeling that he doesn't play enough for us," said Hoeness.

"If he says he wants to go, then we will find a solution if the transfer fee is right."

However, Hoeness said any future employer of either Boateng or Rudy can expect to pay a high price.

"FC Bayern always pay like a world champion and the other clubs want to have our players for nothing," Hoeness said, adding that offers of 15 million euros would not be enough to buy Rudy.

Intriguingly, Hoeness revealed Bayern are "saving a bit of money, perhaps to do something next year" after making no big signings this summer.

Bayern open the new 2018/19 German league season on Friday when they host Hoffenheim having scraped into the second round of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at fourth-tier village side Drochtersen on Saturday.