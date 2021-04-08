Boateng's confirmed exit sparks tension at Bayern Munich

He struggled to mark Kylian Mbappe when the fleet-footed 22-year-old scored the visitors' crucial third goal at the Allianz Arena with the return to come in Paris on Tuesday.

Behind the scenes, confirmation of Boateng's exit is causing tension.

On Tuesday, head coach Hansi Flick spoke out in favour of keeping the 2014 World Cup winner, saying "everyone knows how I feel about Jerome and what quality he has".

Although Salihamidzic later said Flick agreed with the decision, Bayern's head coach suggested otherwise in the press conference after Wednesday's defeat.

Flick refused to answer when asked if it was the right decision to let Boateng leave, saying: "I have to answer the questions here professionally, but I don't have to answer everything because I don't want to."