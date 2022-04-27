RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Izuchukwu Akawor

Musa Barrow picked up an assist as the defending champions missed a chance to go top after a shock defeat at Bologna.

Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.

Inter Milan have missed the chance to go top of the Serie A after a shock 2-1 defeat at Bologna on Wednesday night.

Inter will remain two points behind rivals AC Milan, who saw off Lazio to reclaim top spot at the weekend, after falling to a defeat following a bizarre mistake goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Inter started well and took early lead when Ivan Perisic struck a superb left-footed goal to put them ahead inside the opening three minutes.

ALSO READ: How Barrow helped Gambia win hearts at the AFCON

But Bologna struck back with a goal of theirs courtesy of former Inter star, Marko Arnautovic, who was assisted by Musa Barrow, to draw level with the Champions heading into the break.

In the second half, Inter found their host a hard nut to crack as they searched for the decisive winner.

However, a bizarre error from goalkeeper Radu, who made a mess of a back pass, allowed Sansone to score a second goal for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Bologna held on stoutly to claim a very famous and unlikely win to derail Inter's title charge.

ALSO READ: Italy to relax COVID-19 restrictions on masks and green passes

A first defeat in the last 15 matches against Bologna means Inter miss the chance to go top despite a dominant display at Renato Dall'Ara.

The Nerazzurri failed to make their dominance count, attempting 26 shots on goal but still ended on the losing side.

Inter miss the chance to go top following the defeat, they remain in second spot, two points behind League leaders, AC Milan, with four matches to go.

For Bologna, they are 13th on the table following that surprise win on 42 points, very much clear of relegation waters now.

