The presenter who works with Service radio succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 30, 2021, while receiving treatment at the Wenchi Government hospital.
Bono Region: Popular sports presenter dies
A well-known Sunyani-based sports presenter, in the Bono Region, Richard Kwaku Adjei, has died.
He was part of the football team involved in an accident with the Nsoatre-based Baffour-Awuah Soccer Academy, a football academy that belongs to the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, on their way to Accra.
Richard Kwaku Adjei until his untimely death was the administrator for the newly promoted Division One league.
He formerly worked with Parrot FM, Ark FM, Space FM all in Sunyani, Metro FM in Kumasi, and Spice FM in Takoradi.
