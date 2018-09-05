Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos

news

French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux ended their search for a manager on Wednesday by rehiring Brazilian Ricardo Gomes from Santos.

The 53-year-old enjoyed success at a previous stint at Bordeaux from 2005-2007 with a second place finish in the league and a League Cup win.

Ricardo, a central defender, played 45 times for Brazil. Since first moving to management at Paris Saint-Germain in 1999, he has coached Monaco, eight clubs in his native Brazil and the national Olympic team. He was sporting director at Santos before accepting the Bordeaux offer.

Former Arsenal striker and current Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry came close to taking the post last week but backed out because the club were in the process of being sold.

Former coach Gustavo Poyet was sacked by Bordeaux two weeks ago, following a public row with the board over the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier against Poyet's wishes.