Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach

news

Bordeaux grabbed their first points of the season as they beat Monaco 2-1 at home on Sunday and the club's owner said he would not rule out Thierry Henry joining as coach.

Francois Kamano's superb curled finish in second-half injury time added to the Guinean's 48th-minute penalty.

That spot-kick had been cancelled out by Pietro Pellegri's 63rd minute finish for Monaco but after Kamano's late piece of brilliance they slipped to their first defeat of the season.

Nicolas de Tavernost, the owner of Bordeaux until the end of September, said "all options are open" following French media reports Sunday that former Monaco and Arsenal great Henry had turned down an offer to become coach.

The club is in the process of firing previous manager Gus Poyet.

"No decision until next week," de Tavernost said. "We are working day and night to have the best coach possible."

"It's not easy."

Earlier in the day Paris Match magazine said 41-year-old Henry intended to say 'no' to Bordeaux at the start of next week because of the "lack of certainty over the club's future".

French TV station Canal Plus also reported that Henry would rebuff the approach.

De Tavernost's TV station M6, which has owned Bordeaux since 1999, has agreed to sell the club to US investment fund GACP.

Poyet was suspended by Bordeaux last week following a public row with the board over transfer dealings, and on Friday morning, the Uruguayan met president Stephane Martin at the club's Chateau du Haillan base.