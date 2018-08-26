Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach


Football Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach

Bordeaux grabbed their first points of the season as they beat Monaco 2-1 at home on Sunday and the club's owner said he would not rule out Thierry Henry joining as coach.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thierry Henry is said to be discouraged by the uncertainty at Bordeaux play

Thierry Henry is said to be discouraged by the uncertainty at Bordeaux

(AFP)

Bordeaux grabbed their first points of the season as they beat Monaco 2-1 at home on Sunday and the club's owner said he would not rule out Thierry Henry joining as coach.

Francois Kamano's superb curled finish in second-half injury time added to the Guinean's 48th-minute penalty.

That spot-kick had been cancelled out by Pietro Pellegri's 63rd minute finish for Monaco but after Kamano's late piece of brilliance they slipped to their first defeat of the season.

Nicolas de Tavernost, the owner of Bordeaux until the end of September, said "all options are open" following French media reports Sunday that former Monaco and Arsenal great Henry had turned down an offer to become coach.

The club is in the process of firing previous manager Gus Poyet.

"No decision until next week," de Tavernost said. "We are working day and night to have the best coach possible."

"It's not easy."

Earlier in the day Paris Match magazine said 41-year-old Henry intended to say 'no' to Bordeaux at the start of next week because of the "lack of certainty over the club's future".

Francois Kamano scored twice in a welcome win for Bordeaux play

Francois Kamano scored twice in a welcome win for Bordeaux

(AFP)

French TV station Canal Plus also reported that Henry would rebuff the approach.

De Tavernost's TV station M6, which has owned Bordeaux since 1999, has agreed to sell the club to US investment fund GACP.

Poyet was suspended by Bordeaux last week following a public row with the board over transfer dealings, and on Friday morning, the Uruguayan met president Stephane Martin at the club's Chateau du Haillan base.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle Football Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle
Football: Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman Football Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
8 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
9 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana...bullet
10 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Chelsea's Eden Hazard put his side on course for victory at Newcastle
Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle
Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic secured his first win of the season
Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard scored the opening goal at Newcastle
Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle
Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start