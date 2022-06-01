Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto as they share a photo of him on their official page

His humorous acts have recently been acknowledged by the international society. One of which on October 2021, the German team Borussia Dortmund featured Akrobeto with a brief video of him announcing match schedules.

As he is still gaining global fame in a variety of ways, Borussia Dortmund has proclaimed him as their new supporter by posting a photo of him wearing their jersey.

In the tweet celebrating Akrobeto as their new supporter, the German club wrote; “The newest Borussia Dortmund super fan, Uncle Akrobeto!”