Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto as they share a photo of him on their official page

Ghanaian actor turned TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi known in entertainment circles as Akrobeto, has been honored by the German team Borussia Dortmund.

Since starting his ‘Real News' on UTV, Akrobeto has received international acclaim for the content or news he reads on his show and how he makes it interesting.

His humorous acts have recently been acknowledged by the international society. One of which on October 2021, the German team Borussia Dortmund featured Akrobeto with a brief video of him announcing match schedules.

As he is still gaining global fame in a variety of ways, Borussia Dortmund has proclaimed him as their new supporter by posting a photo of him wearing their jersey.

In the tweet celebrating Akrobeto as their new supporter, the German club wrote; “The newest Borussia Dortmund super fan, Uncle Akrobeto!”

See Tweet Below:

Source: Everydaynewsgh.com

