Bothered by injuries? Here are assets that could help your FPL team on GW 11

This, as always can serve as a headache during team selection or transfers.

Ahead of GW 11, here are four assets that could help your FPL team at the expense of owned injured players.

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) for Reece James (£6.1m)

Pulse Live Uganda

Chelsea defender James picked a knock in the Blues' most recent Champions League clash with AC Milan and could be a doubt for their GW 11 fixture against Aston Villa.

The Chelsea man can be swapped for Newcastle United's captain Trippier, who this season, has created more chances from set plays (11) and played more passes into the box (124) than any other player in the Premier League.

With Newcastle, Trippier has kept a clean sheet in two of the team's four away games. They make it five away games when they pay Manchester United a visit on GW 11.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) for Luis Diaz (£8.0m)

AFP

After facing Arsenal in GW 10, Diaz sustained a knee injury that would see him return to the Liverpool squad after the World Cup.

At his expense is a value-for-money Martinelli who is Arsenal's leading midfielder this season - in terms of points returned - and the third leading midfielder in FPL behind Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

After one goal and two assists in his last two games against Liverpool and Tottenham, Martinelli will fancy his chances as Arsenal pay Leed United: with a difficulty rating of 2, a visit.

Ivan Toney (£7.3m) for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m)

AFP

After departing from Fulham's GW 9 game against Newcastle United with an injury, and failing to return against West Ham on GW 10, perhaps, this is the best time to let Mitrovic go.

A slightly more expensive Toney has been impressive this season, amassing 53 points - the third most by a striker in FPL this season.