news

A young Barcelona fan saw is long-time dream come true after finally meeting his idol Lionel Messi in person.

This young lad was taken to watch Barcelona’s game against Real Valladolid on Saturday by his father – a match which the Catalans eventually won 1-0.

However, after the game, Messi and the other players elected to sign autographs for fans at the airport before departing.

A young boy standing by was obviously star struck after finally meeting the Argentine in person and couldn’t help but shed tears.

READ ALSO: Mourinho an 'inspiration', says Spurs boss Pochettino

The priceless moment was reciprocated by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who took the opportunity to sign two shirts for the lad.

Messi then elected to give the boy some memorable moments by posing for pictures with him. Surely one for the gallery.

This is not the first time the Barcelona captain has shown such a gesture to a fan, having countlessly gone out of his way to prove his love for fans.

Back in April, one young fan was running towards him as he went to get on the team bus, only to be stopped by security.

However, Messi quickly let security know it was OK before penning his autograph on the kid's Barcelona shirt.