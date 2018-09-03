Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil great Ronaldo buys 51 percent of Real Valladolid


Football Brazil great Ronaldo buys 51 percent of Real Valladolid

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has taken control of Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the La Liga club's shares, it was announced on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronaldo waves during the Russia 2018 World Cup opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018 play

Ronaldo waves during the Russia 2018 World Cup opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018

(AFP/File)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has taken control of Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the La Liga club's shares, it was announced on Monday.

At a press conference held in the city's town hall, Valladolid president Carlos Suarez said: "Today is a starting point. Ronaldo personally acquires 51 percent of the shares of Real Valladolid."

"He is an idol that loves and spreads a dream."

Ronaldo played in Spain for Real Madrid and Barcelona, while also winning the World Cup twice with Brazil.

"This is a very important day for me," he said. "I've gone through a lot to prepare both within the game and outside it.

"You can count on us to consolidate Real Valladolid in the top division and to keep building our dream."

Valladolid earned promotion to the top tier last season and sit 16th, after two draws and a defeat from their opening three games.

La Liga also opened an investigation last month into the poor condition of the club's pitch at their Jose Zorrilla stadium, following a 1-0 loss to Barcelona.

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo took part in the tournament's opening ceremony in Russia play

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo took part in the tournament's opening ceremony in Russia

(AFP/File)

Ronaldo will bring a sprinkling of stardust, with the former forward widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players.

He retired in 2011, having been named Fifa World Player of the Year in 1996, 1997 and 2002.

The 41-year-old has appealed to the Valladolid fans to help shape the club's future.

"I want everyone to be a part of this club and I invite the fans to participate in this project," he said.

"To give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and aspirations. I want you to be part of the present and future of Real Valladolid."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Today In History: Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training
CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed
Football: Five talking points from Italy's Serie A Football Five talking points from Italy's Serie A
Video: Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble gesture Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble gesture
Who is Who: Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho gives brilliant answer Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho gives brilliant answer
Football: Sane omission shows no player safe at Man City, says Jesus Football Sane omission shows no player safe at Man City, says Jesus

Recommended Videos

Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted
Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game...bullet
7 Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oakbullet
8 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr outshines dad with four goals on...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Steven Gerrard lost his first Old Firm derby clash with his old Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers of Celtic
Football Derby defeat shows long road still ahead of Gerrard to catch Celtic
Valere Germain's late header gave Marseille victory in the south coast derby
Football Marseille come from behind to stun Monaco
French forward Gregoire Defrel scored a brace as Sampdoria beat Napoli 3-0 in Genoa.
Football Defrel brace stuns Ancelotti's Napoli as Juventus pull clear
Yaya Toure won three Premier League titles with Manchester City
Football Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure joins Olympiakos