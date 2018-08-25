Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven


Football Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven

When the former boss of Brazilian football was arrested in Zurich in a 2015 graft case that would see him sentenced to prison, his successor in the job didn't lose a minute - he got on the first plane to Rio de Janeiro and didn't look back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero in March 2017, before the announcement of players chosen for upcoming qualifiers for the Russia World Cup 2018 play

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero in March 2017, before the announcement of players chosen for upcoming qualifiers for the Russia World Cup 2018

(AFP/File)

When the former boss of Brazilian football was arrested in Zurich in a 2015 graft case that would see him sentenced to prison, his successor in the job didn't lose a minute - he got on the first plane to Rio de Janeiro and didn't look back.

That was three years ago, and since then Marco Polo Del Nero has seen FIFA's top brass toppled in a scandal that has disgraced the world's biggest sport, including ex-Brazil football chief Jose Maria Marin who was sentenced in New York on Wednesday to four years in prison for taking $6.6 million in bribes.

Del Nero, former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation, is wanted for trial in the same case and in April received a life ban from FIFA.

But in his native Brazil, Del Nero is safe from extradition, which is only permitted in narco-trafficking cases. Also sheltering here is Ricardo Teixeira, who likewise headed the Brazilian Football Confederation -- in his case for 23 years -- and stands accused in the same bribery case.

Both were accused by US authorities in December 2015. By then, though, they were safely in their Rio residences.

Their homes echo the years when Del Nero and Teixeira were allegedly milking the system by taking bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for broadcast contracts at major soccer tournaments. That was a period when the duo, now in their 70s, lived rock star lives, surrounded by models, yachts, and the trappings of stardom.

Today they continue to enjoy the high life even though they cannot travel for fear of arrest.

"They avoid showing themselves, but in no way have they lost the standard of living they used to have," said Brazilian Juca Kfouri, who has written about his country's scandal-ridden football chiefs for years.

Friends in high places

Teixeira had already stepped aside when the bribery case broke, abruptly leaving the Brazilian confederation three years earlier under a cloud of scandals and no longer protected by his ex-father in law, the late former FIFA president Joao Havelange.

In his place came Marin, and then in 2015 Del Nero. Neither the arrest of Marin, nor his eventual trial, nor even a Brazilian Senate probe headed by ex-footballer Romario could derail Del Nero. He has too many powerful friends in Brazil's establishment.

"For years, the connections between the CBF (confederation) and Brazilian politicians were enormous. These leaders benefitted from the way that past relationships created a sort of protection," said Jamil Chade, author of the book "Politics, Bribes and Football."

Congress has been no impediment to the CBF leaders' alleged activities.

The Senate committee probe ended without a demand for charges, and a further effort by Romario that resulted in a judicial investigation saw its work still secret months later.

Teixeira has also dodged a Spanish attempt to bring him to justice for alleged involvement in the same case that saw ex-Barcelona boss Sandro Rosell jailed. The request was made more than a year ago and Brazilian authorities only say it is being handled in secret.

Still in the game?

Since Marin's arrest on May 27, 2015, Del Nero's globe-trotting days have ended. He's the "Marco Polo who never travels," goes the joke.

Marin and Del Nero were once so close they were described in court as twins -- but that relationship ended when Del Nero fled Switzerland, abandoning Marin's elderly wife.

"Marin was the king who made the toasts, but Marco Polo managed everything," Marin's lawyer said at the New York trial.

Some say that Del Nero is still in the game.

"His house in Rio is still visited by everyone from the football world and by top officials from the CBF. He even had decisive influence on the election of Rogerio Caboclo as the next president," Kfouri says.

Teixeira's not looking too uncomfortable either, even if he was alleged in the trial to be one of mainstays of a corruption scheme along with Paraguay's Nicolas Leoz and the late Julio Grondona, who ruled Argentinian football for decades.

Teixeira however has no travel plans as he is under investigation in Andorra, Spain and Switzerland.

"Is there a safer place than Brazil? Which? Why would I run if here I'm not accused of anything? Everything they accuse me of abroad is not a crime in Brazil. Not that I'm saying if I did it or not," he told Folha de S.Paulo newspaper last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record Football Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record
Ghana Premier League: Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash Ghana Premier League Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash
Football: Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac Football Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac
Football: Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship Football Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship
Football: Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws Football Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws
Football: Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching Football Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
8 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a controversial penalty at the second attempt in a 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim
Football Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start
Fekir made his first appearance of the season as a substitute
Football Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg
Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win
Football Japan win first women's world under-20 title
Arsene Wenger, pictured May 2018, signed George Weah when the now-Liberian president was 22 and has been praised for the "development of the youth in Africa" throughout his coaching career
Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy