Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Brazil's Tite calls up Rafinha, Augusto and Sandro for friendlies

Brazil coach Tite was forced into some late changes to the squad that will face Uruguay and Cameroon in friendlies in England after Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury.

  • Published:
Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, playing here against Saudi Arabia last month, is one of three players to drop out of Tite's squad through injury play

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, playing here against Saudi Arabia last month, is one of three players to drop out of Tite's squad through injury

(AFP)

Brazil coach Tite was forced into some late changes to the squad that will face Uruguay and Cameroon in friendlies in England after Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury.

Tite called up Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara on Monday to replace Casemiro, who is suffering from a sprained ankle that could sideline him for several weeks.

He also added Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Coutinho's absence was expected after Barca announced Thursday he had a hamstring problem that would keep him out for two weeks.

Tite had been hoping to call upon Marcelo but the Real left-back hasn't recovered yet from a thigh problem suffered two weeks ago in the clasico, which the Madrid side lost 5-1 against their bitter rivals from Barcelona.

Brazil's football federation released a statement saying Tite had been "waiting to see if he would recover" but after Marcelo missed Real's 4-2 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend it was decided he wouldn't be fit.

Brazil will play Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates stadium on Friday before taking on Cameroon in Milton Keynes four days later.

It will be their last two matches of the year having recorded four straight friendly victories since exiting the World Cup in Russia at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Brazil beat the United States 2-0, El Salvador 5-0, Saudi Arabia 2-0 and Argentina 1-0 in their last four matches.

The side is building towards the Copa America next year, which it will host from June 14 to July 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Former Olympics football gold medalists Cameroon among minnows Football Former Olympics football gold medalists Cameroon among minnows
Football: Swedish striker Ibrahimovic named top MLS newcomer Football Swedish striker Ibrahimovic named top MLS newcomer
Football: Qatar considering offers to host World Cup teams abroad: organiser Football Qatar considering offers to host World Cup teams abroad: organiser
Ayew brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports Ayew brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports
Football: Rooney excited for 'great moment' in England farewell Football Rooney excited for 'great moment' in England farewell
Football: FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports Football FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Italian referees are to boycott amateur matches in the region of Lazio after one of them was attacked.
Football Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack
Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge in action against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.
Football Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
"I'll keep this short, they are simply unacceptable and intolerable actions," French football coach Didier Deschamps said of Paris Saint-Germain's alleged racial profiling of players
Football PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned against his side worrying about the form of champions Manchester City as they look to win the Premier League title
Football Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest
X
Advertisement