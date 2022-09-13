‘I want to play’ – Brian Brobbey reacts to losing his position to Kudus

However, the 20-year-old has had to make do with a place on the bench in the last two games, with Kudus taking his place in the starting line-up.

The Ghanaian started in Ajax’s opening Champions League game against Rangers last Wednesday and was again given the nod during the weekend’s league fixture against Heerenveen FC.

Kudus, who scored against Rangers and also netted twice against Heerenveen, has since become undroppable due to his rich vein of form.

Speaking in the aftermath of Ajax’s 5-0 win over Heerenveen, Brobbey admitted to being frustrated by his new role on the bench.

He, however, explained that he understands the manager’s decision since the team is stacked with several quality players.

“Yes, I was a bit [frustrated]. And that's normal because I want to play. But if the coach has other ideas, you have to respect that,” the striker said.

“He [manager] has indicated that we have a wide selection and that he wants to rotate. That stays between me and the trainer. It's up to me to accelerate when I get in."

Brobbey scored when he came on against Heerenveen and he noted that Kudus is his friend and he is happy to see the Ghanaian perform on the pitch.