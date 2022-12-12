I pray Messi retires without winning the World Cup – Bridget Otoo

Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties to advance to the last four of the global showpiece last Saturday.

The game, however, had a tense ending, with players and managers of both teams clashing in the aftermath of the match.

Messi also had a go at the Netherlands bench, first cupping his ear at them when he scored in the shootout and later confronting Wout Weghorst.

"What you looking at, fool? Go on, get out of here,” he angrily said to Weghorst while conducting a post-match interview.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner later hit out at Louis van Gaal too, saying: “You talk too much. I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game.”

Reacting to Messi’s outburst, Bridget Otoo slammed the footballer’s behaviour and said she prays he never gets to win the World Cup.

“After the disgusting behaviour of Messi and his teammates. Insulting even the coach,” the Metro TV journalist wrote on Twitter.

“Calling a player stupid, I pray Croatia not only beat them but he retires without winning a World Cup trophy. I will mop Twitter with his tears. We all watched the game!”