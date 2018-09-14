Brief profile of the FIFA Normalisation Committee members

news

Pulse Ghana sports has a brief profile of the four members who have been named to help restructure Ghana football.

Dr. Kofi Amoah

He was the brain child behind Western Union in Africa and the head of the dissolved two-man Liaison team that was appointed by government manage football in Ghana after the Anas expose’ in June.

In the football cycles, he was nominated by the government of Ghana to contest for the chairmanship of the Ghana Football Association, but he withdrew from the race, hence allowing Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to go unopposed in 2004.

Citizen Kofi as he is affectionately called was appointed as the chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

He has served as Non-Executive Director of State Insurance Co of Ghana Ltd since May 29, 2008. He worked in the United States at Northrop, Electronic Data System (EDS), Southeast Investment Corporation Development, Elsafe Incorporated, Global One and Bear, Stearns Inc.

He is the founder and president of J.S. Investments Inc., Los Angeles, PPVI Ghana Ltd, and Progeny Aluminum and Design Ghana Ltd. He was a member of Ghana Investment Advisory Council.

Kofi Duah Adonteng

He is a legal brain and a former Managing Director of Ghana Post.

Duah Adonteng is one of the founding members of Women's football in Ghana. He was named to serve on the Kumasi Asante Kotoko board in 2010 which had Dr. K.K Sarpong as chairman.

Lucy Quist

The enthusiastic woman was the Managing Director of Airtel, but resigned after the decision of its shareholders to merge it with Tigo.

He has vast understanding in corporate governance and good practices which she is expected to let it reflect on management of football in the country.

The MBA from INSEAD in France has won several awards in her career. Below is a long list of some of the awards she has laid her hands on:

2016 8th Most Influential Public Figures (Ghana Social Media Rankings)

- Corporate Leadership Award, Ghana Legacy Honours 2017

- Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana (WomanRising)

- 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women, WomanRising

- CSR CEO of the year 2015, Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA)

- Telecom CEO of the Year (GITTA Awards 2016)

- Excellence in Corporate Responsibility (Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2016)

- 58th Most Influential Person in Ghana (Ghana’s Most Influential Awards 2016)

- CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2014 (CIMG 2015 Awards)

Lucy wins CIMG Marketing Woman of the year 2014

- Special Recognition to the Telecom Industry (GTA 2015)

Naa Odofoley Nortey

The legal luminary currently works with both local and international clients to establish their operations in Ghana and comply with the statutory governance and instrument requirements.

She is currently the Board Chairman of Abokobi Community Bank. Naa has vast experience in commercial arbitration. She has been appointed to the Legal Aid Board in Ghana having done a lot of work for that organization.