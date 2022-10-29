'Sacked in the morning' - Reactions as Graham Potter's Chelsea dismantled by ex-love Brighton

It was Graham Potter's first match against his former side as the Blues were seeking to improve their position in the summit having dropped points in their last league match.

However, it was the hosts who opened scoring in spectacular fashion after Leandro Trossard weaved past the Chelsea defense to put Brighton 1-0 up as early as five minutes into the game.

The Blues sought an immediate response but instead were left gnashing their teeth after Brighton doubled their lead, courtesy of an own goal from Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 14th minute to compound Graham Potter's woes.

The visitors came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but were kept out by Brighton shot-stopper Robert Sanchez, who was brilliant in the opening 30 minutes of the encounter.

The Blues looked out of sorts and visibly confused in the final third as things got worse for the visitors on the stroke of halftime after Trevor Chalobah turned home Pervis Estupiñán’s cross into his own net to put Brighton 3-0 up at the break.

The second half resumed and Chelsea quickly pulled one goal back after Kai Havertz headed past Robert Sanchez from a Conor Gallagher cross to put the scores at 3-1.

The visitors created chances for themselves with the belief that they could launch a comeback but failed to make good use of their opportunities.

But the hosts would have the final say in stoppage time as Pascal Gross latched on to a rebound inside the box from a Julio Enciso shot to complete the demolition.

At the end, Roberto de Zerbi's were deservedly victorious with a 4-1 win against Graham Potter's Chelsea at the Amex Stadium

