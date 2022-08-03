RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news, says Fabrizio Romano lied

Contrary to reports, Cucurella might not play for Chelsea, Brighton have revealed.

The Marc Cucurella saga: Brighton have dispelled 'here we go' reports to Chelsea generated by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
Brighton and Hove Albion have taken to Twitter to notify the club’s fans that they have contrary to numerous reports, not reached an agreement to sell defender Marc Cucurella.

The 24-year-old was earlier reported to be on his way to Stamford Bridge following a whopping £50 million agreement with the Blues who have had a torrid transfer window.

The news was first reported by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and then circulated by multiple media outlets, but Brighton has now come out to say that the reports are lies.

As of 7 pm on Wednesday, Romano tweeted: "Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill is on the verge of joining Brighton soon.

Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea's new signing, done."

It was going to be Chelsea's first completed signing this summer since losing out on the likes of Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, all to Barcelona.

The Premier League took to their Twitter page two hours after Romano broke the story of an agreement, to state that the versatile defender is still their player.

"Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella," Brighton said in a short club statement.

In a simple tweet, Romano responded to the saga, "we will see who lied."

The Cucurella saga: Brighton vs Fabrizio Romano
The Cucurella saga: Brighton vs Fabrizio Romano Twitter

Cucurella joined the Premier League club on a five-year contract in 2021. At Brighton's end-of-season awards, the Spaniard won the Players' Player of the Season and was voted as Player of the Season.

He reacted by thanking the fans and admitting his shock at winning the awards. "It is amazing, not possible in my first season here in this league."

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

