Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash

The BBC reports that the other people travelling in Fernandes’ vehicle were also unhurt after the crash.

The midfielder went on to train with his teammates ahead of the Reds’ crucial Premier League game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Fernandes is available for selection.

"He [Fernandes] was OK and will be for tomorrow," he said in a bid to reassure the fans of Fernandes’ safety.

The Portugal international hasn’t been at his best in recent months but is still a key figure at the Old Trafford outfit.

He has so far scored nine goals in 30 Premier League matches this season – with only Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more goals (15) than him.