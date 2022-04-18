RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash
Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash

The 27-year-old midfielder is said to have crashed his Porsche Panamera but didn’t suffer any injuries despite the accident.

Recommended articles

The BBC reports that the other people travelling in Fernandes’ vehicle were also unhurt after the crash.

The midfielder went on to train with his teammates ahead of the Reds’ crucial Premier League game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Fernandes is available for selection.

"He [Fernandes] was OK and will be for tomorrow," he said in a bid to reassure the fans of Fernandes’ safety.

The Portugal international hasn’t been at his best in recent months but is still a key figure at the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes AFP

He has so far scored nine goals in 30 Premier League matches this season – with only Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more goals (15) than him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and will hope to beat Liverpool to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Samuel Inkoom

    I’m ready to represent the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup – Samuel Inkoom

  • Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash

    Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star involved in car crash

  • Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

    Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Shatta Wale was my classmate – Asamoah Gyan reveals dancehall artiste’s true character

Shatta Wale was my classmate – Asamoah Gyan reveals dancehall artiste’s true character

‘We'll not change our religion because of 28-day World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

‘We will not change our religion because of the World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

Watch: Fans compare Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ assist to Modric’s against Chelsea

Watch: Fans compare Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ assist to Modric’s against Chelsea