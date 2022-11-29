RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he got the final touch on the cross from Bruno Fernandes to give Portugal the lead but replays suggest otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa
The big question yesterday was about the goalscorer of the first goal for Portugal against Uruguay. Social media was in a frenzy during and after the World Cup fixture. Manchester United playmaker, Bruno Fernandes sent in a tantalizing cross into the box and on first glance, it looked like Cristiano Ronaldo got the faintest of touches to guide the ball past the keeper.

The first goal for Portugal was officially awarded to Bruno Fernandes
The first goal for Portugal was officially awarded to Bruno Fernandes AFP

Despite Ronaldo celebrating, believing the goal was his, Fernandes was declared as the goalscorer on the large screen inside the stadium and FIFA have now confirmed that they have awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes. Had the goal been awarded to Ronaldo, it would have tied him with legendary striker Eusebio as all-time top goalscorer for Portugal in the World Cup with nine goals. Ronaldo will have to wait for another opportunity to break the scoring record.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

