'Bubbling' Germany back on track at Euro 2020, says Mueller

"We are allowed to feel a little euphoria," said Mueller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France.

"It's just fun playing in this atmosphere. The cauldron is bubbling."

Germany left-back Robin Gosens produced a man-of-the-match performance in Munich, heading home the hosts' fourth goal and weighing in with two assists.

"This feels unreal, an unbelievable evening on all levels for me. You can't ask for more than that," said Gosens, who came off in the second half with the German fans chanting his name.

"That was passionate, a huge game from us. We threw everything into it.

"There was real pressure. If we hadn't taken the three points, it would have been a different story."

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead, but the Germans roared back with four unanswered goals as Kai Havertz and Gosens hit the net after own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

Diogo Jota grabbed Portugal's second goal, but Germany deserved their win to bounce back after their opening defeat by France.

Germany will be sure of reaching the knock-out stage if they beat Hungary at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

"Now we have the three points, we are well in the tournament and have it in our own hands," added Mueller.

"We mustn't get carried away and become arrogant -- but we must believe in our quality."

But Germany have injury concerns as Mats Hummels (knee), Ilkay Gundogan (calf) and Gosens (groin) all had to be substituted.

After struggling in last Tuesday's 1-0 loss to France, Kai Havertz pitched in with a goal after forcing Dias into putting the ball in his own net for the equaliser.

"We played them well. It was important not to throw everything out the window after the France game," said Havertz.

"Hungary will be a tough opponent who we can't underestimate, they are very strong defensively.