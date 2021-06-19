'Bubbling' Germany back on track at Euro 2020, says Mueller

"We are allowed to feel a little euphoria," said Mueller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France.

"It's just fun playing in this atmosphere. The cauldron is boiling."

Germany left-back Robin Gosens produced a man-of-the-match performance in Munich by heading home the hosts' fourth goal and weighing in with two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead, but the Germans roared back with four unanswered goals as Kai Havertz and Gosens hit the net after own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

Diogo Jota grabbed Portugal's second goal, but Germany deserved their win to bounce back after their opening defeat by France.

Germany now need to beat Hungary in Munich on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the knock-out stage.

"Now we have the three points, we are well in the tournament and have it in our own hands," added Mueller.