Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000

Brimah Kamako a.k.a Bukom Banku is trending after he disclosed that an eyelashes he was sighted wearing is valued at GHC 1,000.

According to the Ghanaian boxer cum comedian he decided to wear eyelashes for the fun of it and also to become the talk of town as a comedian who always wants to excite people.

It would recalled Bukom Banku took to bleaching some time back in his quest to become like Michael Jackson and to pave way for him to be made Ghana ambassador to Germany due to his affiliation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)- the ruling government then.

Banku was once reported as saying: “I am bleaching myself for German people to know that German peo­ple and Bukom Banku are one…. So if you see me now, you will observe that I am from Germany. I want Ghanaians to know that I am a German now,” he said.