‘Ghanaians haven’t asked you for revenge against Uruguay’ – Bulldog to Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Artiste manager Bulldog says Asamoah Gyan should “stay home” if his motivation is to have revenge against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

Bulldog of Bullhaus Entertainment
However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.

Despite his inactivity, though, he insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan also told the BBC that he would love another chance to redeem himself against Uruguay after missing a crucial penalty in the quarter-finals of the World Cup against the South American side in 2010.

Asamoah Gyan
Bulldog believes it’s fair if Gyan wants to redeem himself, but further stated that Ghanaians haven’t asked the striker for revenge.

“What is the revenge about? Do you think Ghanaians want revenge? Are you the one seeking revenge or Ghanaians? Have we told you we need revenge? When did we speak to you about revenge? Why is he saying that?” he said on United Showbiz.

“When you’re a legend, you’d want to correct some errors before you retire; that is what he wants to do. Honestly, he did well for Ghana but that penalty he missed has become a dent."

“The circumstances are not the same. If it’s because of revenge, he should stay home,” the controversial artiste manager added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

