Bundesliga: Hope for Senegal as Bayern coach confirms Mane will be fit for Qatar 2022

Bayern assistant manager Dino Toppmoeller has revealed that Mane's injury is not as serious as first feared.

AFP

The Senegalese superstar gave everyone in Senegal a scare when he limped off during Bayern's impressive outing against Werder Bremen on Tuesday night.

Mane, 30, lasted just 20 minutes before he was subbed off due to an injury as Bayern went on rout their visitors at the Allianz Arena.

However, Toppmoeller has stated that there is no cause for concern as the former Liverpool man will be ready to lead his nation in Qatar.

AFP

"Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain," the Bayern assistant boss said.

"Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy," he added.

Mane to undergo a scan

Speaking further on the injury, Julian Naggelsmann added that the forward will need a scan after taking a blow to his head.

AFP

"I can't say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That's an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles," Nagelsmann stated.

"I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can't say anything for sure yet."

Bayern thrash Bremen

The game at the Arena was evenly poised at 1-1 after Anthony Jung cancelled out Jamaal Musiala's 6th-minute opener before Mane left the pitch.

AFP

Things changed dramatically thereafter as the Bavarians added five more goals, inspired by Serge Gnabry, who netted a hat-trick to seal a 6-1 win.