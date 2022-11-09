RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bundesliga: Hope for Senegal as Bayern coach confirms Mane will be fit for Qatar 2022

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Teranga Lions will have their main Mane in Qatar as the injury scare isn't as serious as first thought.

Sadio-mane Sénégal
Sadio-mane Sénégal

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have confirmed that their Senegalese star Sadio Mane will be ready for the World Cup.

Bayern assistant manager Dino Toppmoeller has revealed that Mane's injury is not as serious as first feared.

Sadio Mane attended to on the pitch on Tuesday night.
Sadio Mane attended to on the pitch on Tuesday night.

The Senegalese superstar gave everyone in Senegal a scare when he limped off during Bayern's impressive outing against Werder Bremen on Tuesday night.

Mane, 30, lasted just 20 minutes before he was subbed off due to an injury as Bayern went on rout their visitors at the Allianz Arena.

However, Toppmoeller has stated that there is no cause for concern as the former Liverpool man will be ready to lead his nation in Qatar.

A dejected Mane leaves the pitch.
A dejected Mane leaves the pitch.

"Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain," the Bayern assistant boss said.

"Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy," he added.

Speaking further on the injury, Julian Naggelsmann added that the forward will need a scan after taking a blow to his head.

Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrates a goal in the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022.
Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrates a goal in the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022.

"I can't say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That's an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles," Nagelsmann stated.

"I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can't say anything for sure yet."

The game at the Arena was evenly poised at 1-1 after Anthony Jung cancelled out Jamaal Musiala's 6th-minute opener before Mane left the pitch.

Hat-trick hero Gnabry celebrates with teammates.
Hat-trick hero Gnabry celebrates with teammates.

Things changed dramatically thereafter as the Bavarians added five more goals, inspired by Serge Gnabry, who netted a hat-trick to seal a 6-1 win.

Leon Gortezka and Mathys Tel were the other scorers on a comfortable evening at the Arena for the defending champions.

