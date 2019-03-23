The Swallows advance to what will be their first ever AFCON tournament after finishing as runners-up in qualifying Group C behind Mali, who host South Sudan in Bamako later this evening.

Burundi opened the scoring in the 77th minute through Cedric Amissi and the forward's goal looked sure to confirm the hosts ticket to Egypt later this year.

An own goal from Omar Ngandu, though, threatened to spoil the brewing party in Bujumbura, but the Swallows were able to hold their nerve and duly book their spot at the upcoming showpiece.

For the Panthers of Gabon - the 2017 AFCON hosts - it was a case of missed opportunities as they fail to make Africa's showpiece two years after welcoming the continent in their own backyard