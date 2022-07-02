RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF announce 150% increase in Women’s AFCON prize money

Evans Effah

In line with the new policy at CAF to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, the President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced an increase of 150% in prize money for the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022.

Patrice Motsepe, CAF President.
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday night at 21h30 local time (20h30 GMT) with hosts Morocco playing Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000 – an increase of almost USD 1.5 million.

The President of CAF and the CAF Executive Committee have identified women’s football as amongst the top priorities of CAF.

The new prize money breakdown are as follows
The winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 will pocket USD 500 000 – a 150% increase of USD 300 000. Previous winners of this competition received USD 200 000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from USD 175 000 to USD 300 000 and the semi-finalists will get USD 225 000 each which has increased from USD 125 000.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

