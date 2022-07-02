CAF announce 150% increase in Women’s AFCON prize money

The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000 – an increase of almost USD 1.5 million.

The President of CAF and the CAF Executive Committee have identified women’s football as amongst the top priorities of CAF.

Pulse Ghana

The winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 will pocket USD 500 000 – a 150% increase of USD 300 000. Previous winners of this competition received USD 200 000.