CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak to face CI Kamsar in one-off tie in Accra

Hearts were scheduled to face CI Kamsar in the first-leg of the preliminary round of the Champions League this weekend, with the return leg scheduled for a week later.

However, the tie will now be decided in a single match on September 19, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pulse Ghana

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said: “The Organising Committee of the Competition has decided that the match which was scheduled to be played in Guinea this weekend will not take place in view of the political unrest in the country.

“In a letter sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) on the situation, CAF quoted the provisions of Articles 1 & 2.1 of Chapter XIII of the Regulations governing the competition.”

Meanwhile, Articles 1 & 2.1 of Chapter XIII of the Regulations governing the CAF Champions League says: "In case of troubles, wars, forces majeure or internal situations in a country that may affect the security conditions during planning of a match, the Organizing Committee may take the following measures:

“In two-leg matches (home and away): 2.1 If the case concerns only one country, the federation will play its home match on a ground in another country, or a single game will be played on the opponent's field. Where appropriate, the Organizing Committee will determine the match venue.”

The winner of this single match will qualify to the 2nd preliminary round of the competition. In case of a draw at the end of the regulatory time, the winner shall be determined by penalty kicks.