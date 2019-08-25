The Reds needed victory to advance to the next round after losing 3-2 in the first leg match away from home.

Winger Kelvin Andoh scored Kotoko’s first after just 3minutes into the game with a tidy finish from close range.

Kotoko pressed for the second but the striking pair of Richard Arthur and Naby Kieta failed to make the numerous opportunities count in the first half.

Kano Pillars came back stronger in the second half as they pushed to draw level. Naby Kieta’s wonderful strike midway in the second half came off the upright. The Ivorian eventually found the back of the net but had the goal disallowed with the assistant referee flagging him offside.

Emmanuel Gyamfi grabbed the second goal for Kotoko after a perfect play from Naby Kieta who had been excellent on the day for Kotoko. Gyamfi was unlucky to have his second and Kotoko’s third goal count few minutes later after he was deemed to have took in an offside position.

The Porcupine Warriors were able to hold on to their lead to make it to the next round on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Kotoko will next take on Tunisian Club Etoile Du Sahel who also eliminated Hafia Club of Guinea.

credit: ghanasportsonline