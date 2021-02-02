READ MORE: Great Olympics thrash King Faisal 3-1 to go second on league log
The former GFA Executive Committee member is making a return to Nigeria two months after travelling to the West African country for a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal in November 2020.
Here is the full list of officials appointed for the match:
Mehdi Abid Charef - Referee – Algeria
Nabil Bounoua - Assistant Referee I - Algeria
Bouabdallah Omari - Assistant Referee II - Algeria
Abderazzek Arab - Fourth Official – Algeria
Albert Commey Aryeetey – Match Commissioner - Ghana
Bonaventure Codja - Referee Assessor - Bénin Ozi
Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi - COVID-19 Officer - Nigeria