The former GFA Executive Committee member is making a return to Nigeria two months after travelling to the West African country for a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal in November 2020.

Here is the full list of officials appointed for the match:

Mehdi Abid Charef - Referee – Algeria

Nabil Bounoua - Assistant Referee I - Algeria

Bouabdallah Omari - Assistant Referee II - Algeria

Abderazzek Arab - Fourth Official – Algeria

Albert Commey Aryeetey – Match Commissioner - Ghana

Bonaventure Codja - Referee Assessor - Bénin Ozi

Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi - COVID-19 Officer - Nigeria