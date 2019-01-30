The Porcupine Warriors knocked out Coton Sport Garoua 5-3 on aggregate to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

They have been drawn in group C of the competition with Zambian duo Nkana FC and Zesco United and Al Hilal of Sudan.

Asante Kotoko will start their campaign this weekend as they take on Al Hilal in Sudan.

The Kumasi giants will jet off to Sudan on Thursday and prepare for the tie in the weekend.

Asante Kotoko squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Abdul Ishmail Ganiu, Evans Owusu, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Stephen Nyarko

Strikers: Obed Owusu, Abdul Fatawu, Sogne Yacouba