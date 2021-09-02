CAF gives green light for 2,250 fans to watch Ghana vs Ethiopia game

The Black Stars will come up against Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A letter signed by CAF Development Officer Raul Chipenda said: “As is it known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match Protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors.

“Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,250 spectators in the aforementioned match”.

CAF, however, added: “We kindly ask your cooperation to fully comply with the above decision, while noting that in case of non-respect, your federation will be subject to disciplinary sanctions by CAF.”

Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has challenged the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He noted that the players must qualify for the tournament in Qatar to prove that they are top players.

Ghana qualified for the global showpiece three consecutive times in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition.

“It’s the moment I have been waiting for because perhaps this is my very first time and It’s a moment each of you should be looking up for if you’re a top player,” the GFA boss said when he addressed the team.

"If any of you is not a top player this is the door you can move out, it means you don’t belong to this family. You don’t belong to the platform that confronts us this Friday.