CAF launches maiden Super League with total prize money of $100 million

Twenty-four (24) teams will participate in the competition, with a total prize money of $100 million invested in it (winner gets $11.5 million).

A statement from the continent’s football governing body said each member Association will also receive $1 million per year from the funds.

In addition, a whopping $50 million will be allotted for youth and women’s football development across the continent.

"We announced on July 3, 2022, that the total prize money of the Caf Africa Super League will be $100 million, with the winner receiving $11.5 million,” CAF said.

"We intend to pay each member association $1 million per annum from the Caf Africa Super League funds.

"We also intend to allocate $50 million to CAF from these funds for youth and women’s football development and for all its other competitions to ensure that they are globally competitive."