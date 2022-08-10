RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF launches maiden Super League with total prize money of $100 million

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has today launched the inaugural Africa Super League.

At its 44th Ordinary General Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, CAF said the tournament will kickstart in 2023.

Twenty-four (24) teams will participate in the competition, with a total prize money of $100 million invested in it (winner gets $11.5 million).

A statement from the continent’s football governing body said each member Association will also receive $1 million per year from the funds.

In addition, a whopping $50 million will be allotted for youth and women’s football development across the continent.

"We announced on July 3, 2022, that the total prize money of the Caf Africa Super League will be $100 million, with the winner receiving $11.5 million,” CAF said.

"We intend to pay each member association $1 million per annum from the Caf Africa Super League funds.

"We also intend to allocate $50 million to CAF from these funds for youth and women’s football development and for all its other competitions to ensure that they are globally competitive."

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has been pushing the idea of a Super League since assuming office and the latest development paves way for the competition to start in August next year.

