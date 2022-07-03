CAF postpones 2023 AFCON to January 2024

According to CAF, the bi-annual tournament will now be held in January 2024 in the Ivory Coast.
The Confederations of African Football has stated that the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will not be held in June 2023 as planned.
This was disclosed by the CAF President, Patrice Motsepe in a press conference in Morocco earlier today.
"TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nation will now be held in January and February of 2024," he said.
According to the CAF president, the new date is due to the Ivory Coast's high rainfall from June to July.
He also praised the host country for improving the infrastructure and facilities that would ensure the tournament's success.
"And even said so, I am so proud of the world-class infrastructure, facilities, support from the president, Alassane Ouattara, the prime minister (Patrick Achi) and the whole cabinet and the whole of football people in Cote D'Ivoire. I think the competition is going to be very special," he said.
The 2023 AFCON qualifiers have already begun, with two group matches taking place in June 2022. The qualifiers will continue in September, with the qualification round set to end in March 2023.
