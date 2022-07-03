CAF postpones 2023 AFCON to January 2024

This was disclosed by the CAF President, Patrice Motsepe in a press conference in Morocco earlier today.

"TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nation will now be held in January and February of 2024," he said.

According to the CAF president, the new date is due to the Ivory Coast's high rainfall from June to July.

He also praised the host country for improving the infrastructure and facilities that would ensure the tournament's success.

Pulse Live Kenya

"And even said so, I am so proud of the world-class infrastructure, facilities, support from the president, Alassane Ouattara, the prime minister (Patrick Achi) and the whole cabinet and the whole of football people in Cote D'Ivoire. I think the competition is going to be very special," he said.