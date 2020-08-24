In a video posted on Twitter on Monday, CAF shared videos of goals scored by Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ and his youngest son Jordan Ayew at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite the goals being scored 25 years apart, the quality, technique and execution were similar and top-notch.

READ ALSO: Today In History: Jordan Ayew breaks 39-year old record

Abedi’s goal was a thunderbolt during the 1992 AFCON, while Jordan’s was a similar strike against DR Congo at the 2017 AFCON.

“Like father, like son,” was the caption of the video shared by CAF to celebrate the Ayew family and their contribution to African football.

Watch the video below: