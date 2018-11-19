Pulse.com.gh logo
CAF signs four year deal with VISA for AFCON

The global leader in payments has signed a huge deal with CAF as a sponsor of AFCON 2019 and 2021.

Visa has signed a huge deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as a sponsor of Total 2019 and 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the huge sponsorship deal during a meet the press session at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra on Monday.

CAF’s four year deal with the major American company will offer them the opportunity to widen their global brand and technology on the African continent.

The sponsorship deal will make the payments giant the exclusive payment services provider at all venues during the Total AFCON tournaments in 2019 and 2021 and will be the preferred payment option for tickets bought both in-person and online.

In addition, Visa will be the official partner of the player escort program, giving over 1,100 children the opportunity to lead their football heroes out at the Total AFCON matches.

Visa has been in the thick of events in sponsoring tournaments over the years- they have been involved in FIFA tournaments since 2007 and played a key role in the 2018 FIFA World Cup staged in Russia.

“The benefits of investing in African football are clear to see, and with football being the number one passion of consumers across the continent we’re delighted to welcome Visa as a sponsor of the Total AFCON tournament," Ahmad Ahmad CAF President said at the unveiling on Monday.

"Through this partnership with CAF, Visa will be able to connect further with its customers and leverage CAF as an innovative marketing platform.

"Africa is now more connected than ever before, and Visa’s payment network will play a vital role in reaching and rewarding fans across the region. I’m certain that together we will take African football to the next level.”

VISA hailed the progress African football has made noting that the strength of the game in Africa convinced them to seal the deal brokered by Lagardère Sports.

“Football is the most popular sport in the world with an estimated 4 billion fans and the sport intrinsically aligns with Visa’s values of acceptance and inclusion,” said Andrew Torre, Regional President, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Visa.

"The Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament is arguably the most important football event in our region where the best of African football comes together.

"We are very proud to begin our association with CAF, Lagardère Sports and the Total AFCON tournament to support the growth of football in our key markets.

“Being the exclusive payment services partner at some of the biggest global sporting properties in the world has enabled us to showcase the latest in payment innovation on a global stage and has had a demonstrable impact on the fan experience and local merchant environment.

"We are looking forward to a very big summer in 2019 where through our sponsorship of two of the largest football tournaments in the world, we can connect football’s most passionate and engaged audiences through our powerful, reliable and secure payment network and create unique and unforgettable experiences for global football fans, cardholders and clients alike,” said Torre.

This landmark partnership was brokered by Lagardère Sports.

